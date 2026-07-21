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'Apologise to students': Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah over NEET row

Rahul Gandhi demanded resignations of Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah over NEET paper leak after PM house dharna. Read LoP's 4 major demands.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 12:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
'Apologise to students': Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah over NEET row
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivers a video message from Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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