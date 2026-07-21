/'Apologise to students': Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah over NEET row

Escalating the political showdown over the NEET paper leak controversy, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre, demanding the immediate resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The demand followed high-voltage political drama outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence, where Gandhi and several Opposition leaders staged a sit-in protest before being briefly detained and later released by Delhi Police.
Explaining the motivation behind taking the protest directly to the Prime Minister's doorstep, Rahul Gandhi stated that the decision was taken after the Centre showed no interest in discussing the student agitation in Parliament.
भारत के छात्रों और प्रधानमंत्री को मेरा सीधा संदेश... pic.twitter.com/pgZZHLLz8h— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026
Speaker's response: Speaking to reporters after meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker, Gandhi revealed he had sought an official debate on Monday's alleged police action against student protesters. The Speaker noted that permission from the government was required.
Government inaction: "It was very clear to us in the hours after that that there was no interest in the Government of having a debate," Gandhi remarked.
Public attention: The Opposition consequently chose to stage the dharna outside 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to bring the plight of students to the forefront of national discourse.
Highlighting systemic failures in India's competitive examination framework, the Leader of the Opposition raised critical questions regarding recurring paper leaks and rising educational costs.
"Why is the Indian education system collapsing? Why are papers leaking? Why is education so expensive in India? Why do families have to destroy themselves financially to educate their children? These are legitimate questions, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with asking them."
The Opposition reiterated its core demands, seeking immediate redressal for affected candidates and accountability from top government officials:
Cabinet accountability: Resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Action against police excesses: Strict action against personnel involved in beating and humiliating student protesters on Monday.
Withdrawal of charges: Immediate drop of all police cases and FIRs registered against participating students.
Parliamentary discussion: A dedicated debate in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, Gandhi urged the Centre to take responsibility: "My suggestion to Modi ji... is that for what happened yesterday, what your Government and your Home Minister did, you should apologise to the students of the country and start reforms in the examination system and education system as soon as possible."
Thanking supporters and student groups, Gandhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone fighting collectively for the cause, signaling that the Opposition will continue pushing for full accountability on the floor of the House.
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