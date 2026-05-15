NEET paper leak: Blood, sweat, and stolen papers; five siblings, one family, and a million-dollar fraud

NEET paper leak 2026: The investigations into the NEET 2026 paper leakage scandal have reached another milestone, with evidence revealing that this was no one-time act but a long-run scam involving multiple players. After a central inquiry, it has been found that the paper of NEET 2025 had also been leaked, and the entire conspiracy is linked to a family hailing from Jamwa Ramgarh, Rajasthan.

The role of five children from Biwal family in NEET 2025 exam leakage

It has been learned that during investigations related to the arrest of two suspects, Mangilal and Dinesh, shocking facts emerged. As per sources, five siblings from the Biwal family were allegedly shown the question paper before taking the NEET 2025 exam.

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Vikas Biwal, who is the son of Mangilal and a current MBBS student of Sawai Madhopur Medical College, was an important link in the chain, with allegations stating that he paid ₹65 lakh to higher-ups to obtain the papers for selling them further.

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Inter-state 'coaching mafia' leak network uncovered

While it seemed to be an isolated leak incident at first, it turns out that there exists an elaborate inter-state 'coaching mafia' network involving Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

The Link With Maharashtra: According to reports, the leaked papers had reached the students via a syndicate based in the state of Maharashtra.

Connection with Haryana: The role of student Yash Yadav, studying in Sikar, emerges here. Reportedly, he acted as the connection between the 'leaker' Biwal family and the distribution of papers among other candidates.

Sikar-based coaching centers: The agencies have been investigating various coaching centers in Sikar. There seems to be influence of certain 'coaching mafias' in the background whose agents, like the Biwal family, executed the whole plan.

How the leak was discovered

The large-scale cheating conspiracy apparently did not come to light due to any audit. Rather, it happened due to professional rivalry and jealousy within the coaching fraternity.

The oversight: The network came undone when one of its members started playing their part differently.

Coach wars: According to news reports, one such rival coaching institution in Sikar joined hands with a paying guest accommodation provider to lodge an official complaint against NTA before a court.

The trigger: The leak was revealed after the paper got distributed via Dinesh's son Rishi.

Evidence and CBI involvement

CBI is presently studying an enormous amount of evidence, which includes

Leaked question papers shared over telegram PDF files and WhatsApp chat logs.

A particular flat in Sikar where some activity was carried out.

List of more than 150 suspicious individuals who are said to benefit from the leak.

It may seem ironic, but according to the sources, Dinesh Biwal is alleged to have paid ₹10 lakh to acquire a paper for his son this year, yet the student did not score well despite getting the leaked information.

Status of the inquiry

As investigations continue, efforts are being made to trace the masterminds at the top of the pyramid. It goes without saying that this revelation has caused great shock waves among the medical education community, with doubts cast on the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test conducted over the last few years.

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