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NEET paper leak suicide case: SC orders compensation within 3 months for victims

The apex court's order comes as part of the ongoing judicial scrutiny into the fallout of the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
NEET paper leak suicide case: SC orders compensation within 3 months for victims

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NEET paper leak suicide case: SC orders compensation within 3 months for victims
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