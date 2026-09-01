/NEET paper leak suicide case: SC orders compensation within 3 months for victims

The Supreme Court has directed that compensation be paid within three months to the victims in a case involving suicide linked to the NEET paper leak controversy.
The apex court's order comes as part of the ongoing judicial scrutiny into the fallout of the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, which had triggered widespread outrage among students and their families across the country.
(This is a developing story)
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