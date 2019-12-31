NEET PG 2020 admit card to be out today; know details here

National Board of Examination, NBE will release NEET PG Admit Card 2020 today, December 31. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NBE i.e. nbe.edu.in and can download their admit card. National Board of Examination gave this information through a circular.

NEET PG 2020 examination will be conducted by the Board on January 5, 2020. Candidates who have been waiting for their admit card can follow the given procedure to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which says NEET PG

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the NEET PG admit card link

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials

Step 6: Your NEET PG 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it

Step 8: Print a copy for further use

The results of NEET entrance exams will be declared on January 31, 2020. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2020 is the single qualifying cum ranking examination for admission to Postgraduate MD/MS/Diploma Courses for the academic session 2020.