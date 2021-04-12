हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET

NEET PG 2021: National Board of Examination to release admit cards today at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examination (NBE) is all set to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on its official website on Monday (April 12).

NEET PG 2021: National Board of Examination to release admit cards today at nbe.edu.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is all set to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on its official website on Monday (April 12).

Once released, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the entrance test for the postgraduate medical courses (NEET PG 2021) is scheduled to take place April 18, across the country. The examination is going to be conducted online through a computer-based platform.

Here’s steps-by-step guide to download admit card:

  • Go to the official site of National Board of Examination - nbe.edu.in
  • Click on NEET PG 2021 link
  • Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link
  • Enter your credentials
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button
  • Click on ‘Download the admit card’ button
  • Take its print out for future need

ALSO READ: CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2021 big update, check this board official's important statement

The National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate, is an entrance examination for students who aspire to study for postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses in India. This entrance test includes both, government as well as private medical colleges in the country.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEETNEET PG 2021National Board of Examinations (NBE)nbe.edu.inNational Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)
Next
Story

India's COVID-19 caseload increases by 1,68,912 in 24 hours, active count climbs to 12.01 lakh

Must Watch

PT5M32S

Mukhtar Ansari will appear in Lucknow's special court today