NEET PG 2021: National Board of Examination to release admit cards today at nbe.edu.in

New Delhi: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is all set to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on its official website on Monday (April 12).

Once released, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the entrance test for the postgraduate medical courses (NEET PG 2021) is scheduled to take place April 18, across the country. The examination is going to be conducted online through a computer-based platform.

Here’s steps-by-step guide to download admit card:

Go to the official site of National Board of Examination - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG 2021 link

Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link

Enter your credentials

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Click on ‘Download the admit card’ button

Take its print out for future need

The National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate, is an entrance examination for students who aspire to study for postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses in India. This entrance test includes both, government as well as private medical colleges in the country.

