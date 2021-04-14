NEET PG 2021: NBE releases admit cards for April 18 exam, check how to download at nbe.edu.in.

New Delhi: The NEET-PG 2021 admit cards that were scheduled to be out by April 12, but were deferred due to 'technical reasons', have now been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

The admit cards for the April 18 NEET PG 2021 exam have been released on the official website https://natboard.edu.in.

"The admit cards are being made live from today onwards. The process of issuance of admit cards shall be completed in one to two days," the NBE said in a notice on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).

Know how to download the NEET PG 2021 admit cards:

Step 1: The candidates first have to visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: The candidates will have to click on the 'NEET PG 2021' message flashing on the home page.

Step 3: After clicking, it will redirect you to another page, where you will have to click on 'Applicant login'.

Step 4: Now the candidates will have to enter their credentials.

Step 5: The NEET PG 2021 admit cards will be available to download.

The results of the NEET PG 2021 exams are likely to be declared by May 31, 2021.

