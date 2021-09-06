NEET PG 2021: NBE to release admit card today at nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link, steps to check

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Admit Card 2021 on today (September 6, 2021). Once released, the candidates will be able to download their hall ticket at the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in.

A total of 1,74,886 candidates, who have registered for NEET PG 2021 exam, are eagerly waiting for the board to release the hall tickets. NEET-PG 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2021 admission session.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website NBE- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET PG 2021 admit card’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit option

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” read the official notice on PG Admit Card 2021.

"Candidates shall be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. Candidates are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour at test centres," the official notice added.

