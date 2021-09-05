हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET PG exam 2021

NEET PG 2021: NBE to release admit card tomorrow at nbe.edu.in, check details here

The candidates need to note that the NEET-PG 2021 examination will take place on September 11, 2021.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Admit Card 2021 on Monday (September 6, 2021). Once released, the candidates will be able to download their hall ticket at the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in.

A total of 1,74,886 candidates, who have registered for NEET PG 2021 exam, are eagerly waiting for the board to release the hall tickets. NEET-PG 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2021 admission session.

The candidates need to note that the NEET-PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic and will now take place on September 11, 2021.

Direct link to download NEET PG admit card 2021

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” read the official notice on PG Admit Card 2021. 

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2021: Last day to register for December, June sessions, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

"Candidates shall be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. Candidates are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour at test centres," the official notice added. 

