NEET PG 2021: NBE to release admit cards on April 14 now, delayed due to technical reasons

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations will now be releasing National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG Admit Card 2021 on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) on its official website.

As per the official statement, NEET PG 2021 Admit Card, which was earlier expected to come on Monday, was delayed due to technical reasons.

Once released, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the entrance test for the postgraduate medical courses (NEET PG 2021) is scheduled to take place April 18, across the country. The examination is going to be conducted online through a computer-based platform.

Here’s steps-by-step guide to download admit card:

Go to the official site of National Board of Examination - nbe.edu.in Click on NEET PG 2021 link Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link Enter your credentials Click on the ‘Submit’ button Click on ‘Download the admit card’ button Take its print out for future need

The National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate, is an entrance examination for students who aspire to study for postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses in India. This entrance test includes both, government as well as private medical colleges in the country.

