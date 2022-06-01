हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET PG Result

NEET PG 2022 result declared at natboard.edu.in, direct result link here

NEET PG 2022: Candidates can check their NEET PG 2022 result on natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2022 result declared at natboard.edu.in, direct result link here
Representational image

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2022 result was declared by  National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday (June 1). Candidates can check their NEET PG 2022 result on natboard.edu.in. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET PG result in record 10 days.  "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21 at 849 centres across the country. As many as 1,82,318 candidates had appeared for the NEET PG exam this year. 

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK RESULT HERE

NEET PG 2022 Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on NEET PG

3. Click on the Results link 

4. The NEET PG 2022 result PDF will appear. 

5. Check your NEET PG 2022 result and download. 

6. Take a printout for future reference.

NEET PG result CUT-OFF SCORE

For General/EWS category: 275 out of 800 

SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) : 245 out of 800

UR PWD: 260 out of 800

NEET PG 2022 paper was divided into three sections – Section A, B and C, containing multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and English as the only medium of instruction.

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET PG ResultNEET PG result 2022neet pg
Next
Story

All PM Package employees to be shifted to safer locations by June 6, says top J&K official

Must Watch

PT7M5S

8 Years of Modi Govt: Why was it necessary to end triple talaq?