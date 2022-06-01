NEET PG 2022 result declared at natboard.edu.in, direct result link here

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2022 result was declared by National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday (June 1). Candidates can check their NEET PG 2022 result on natboard.edu.in. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET PG result in record 10 days. "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21 at 849 centres across the country. As many as 1,82,318 candidates had appeared for the NEET PG exam this year.

NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK RESULT HERE.

NEET PG 2022 Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, click on NEET PG

3. Click on the Results link

4. The NEET PG 2022 result PDF will appear.

5. Check your NEET PG 2022 result and download.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

NEET PG result CUT-OFF SCORE

For General/EWS category: 275 out of 800

SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) : 245 out of 800

UR PWD: 260 out of 800

NEET PG 2022 paper was divided into three sections – Section A, B and C, containing multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and English as the only medium of instruction.