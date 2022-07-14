NewsIndia
NEET PG 2022

NEET PG 2022 Result Declared for 50% AIQ Seats at natboard.edu.in- direct link here

NBEMS has declared the NEET PG Result 2022 for All India 50 per cent Quota, AIQ seats, candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 under the AIQ category can check their results from the official website--natboard.edu.in.

  • NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2022 for AIQ seats
  • The merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota
  • The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available from July 20, 2022

NEET PG 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2022 for AIQ seats. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post graduate courses result can be checked by candidates on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. As per the official notice, the merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website. The cut off scores for AIQ quota is 275 for General/ EWS category, 245 for SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC category and 260 for UR-PWD category. ALSO READ: NEET UG exam 2022 postponed

Direct link to check NEET PG result 2022 

NEET PG Cut-off 2022: AIQ Seats

The exam authority also notified the Cut-off scores for All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session). The details about NEET PG Cut-offs 2022 is given below:

- General/EWS (50th percentile) 275

- SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC (40th percentile) 245

- UR-PwD (45th percentile) 260

NEET PG Result 2022: How to check

- Visit the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

- Click on NEET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available from July 20, 2022 onwards from the official website.

