NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Released? Official Website Not Working, Check Other Ways To Download Admit Card

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE has reportedly released the NEET PG 2023 Admit cards on nbe.edu.in. According to sources, applicants can now download NEET PG admit cards from the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. While an official confirmation from the NBE is expected, students on Twitter have reported that the admit cards have been released and are accessible via their candidate login. The NEET PG 2023 exam is planned for March 5, 2023, according to the NBE timetable. NBE has now made the admission cards for the same available online for aspirants.

However, the Supreme Court will review a petition submitted by students seeking exam postponement due to an extension of the internship date. NEET PG 2023 is tentatively set for March 5, with results expected on March 31. In order to avoid any last-minute confusion, candidates must bring a paper copy of their admit card to the test location.

NEET PG 2023: Alternate Websites to download Admit Card here

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the tab for NEET PG 2023

A new page will open, click on the link provided for Application Link and then Admit Card

Enter your NEET PG roll number, date of birth and other details

Your NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates are currently waiting for the Supreme Court to reopen the hearing on the NEET PG 2023 postponement petition. Nowadays, the case is recorded as Item Number 53. Applicants are requesting a 2- to 3-month delay in the NEET PG exam.