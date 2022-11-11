NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up round registration extended at mcc.nic.in, choice filling till November 13- Here’s how to apply
NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop up round registration deadline has been extended by MCC. Earlier the deadline was supposed to end on November 10 which will now end on November 13, 2022, details below.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Council Committee, MCC has extended the last date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration. Previously, the choice-filling and choice-locking period for NEET PG 2022 counselling was set to end on November 10. The closing date has been moved up to November 13 at 11 a.m. MCC released a notice on November 10. It reads, “In view of the pending decision of Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dy. No. 35224/22, the Registration and Payment facility for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 is being further extended”. MCC has also issued a notice informing the withdrawal of seats.
The payment option will be accessible till 3:30 PM on November 13th, 2022. Option to RESET Registration until 9:00 AM on November 13 Choice Locking will take place from 3:00 PM on November 13th, 2022 to 11:55 PM, according to server time. Choice Filling will take place throughout that entire time.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to official website- mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, they should click on NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration link
- In the next step, candidates will have to enter application process details and pay the fee
- Cross-check the details before submitting
- Submit the form and don't forget to take a print out for future reference
Candidates are recommended to finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline to avoid a rush. Candidates must visit the official website for further information.
