NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round result DECLARED at mcc.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional seat allotment result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round. Candidates who participated in the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacant round can view their results at mcc.nic.in. The provisional result for NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round contains rank, given quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and notes for candidates. “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS & PG DNB Courses) is now available.

Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 11.01.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” read MCC’s official notification.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'PG Counselling' tab on the homepage

On the next window click on the result link and insert login credentials

Check and verify NEET PG special stray round allotment result

Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

Candidates who do not accept the seats assigned to them in the special round would be prevented from sitting for the NEET PG 2023 exam. The commission announced the special round after candidates requested it because 2,244 PG (MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB) and 62 MDS seats remained unfilled following the previous round of counselling.