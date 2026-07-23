/BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi speaks out on NEET row: Calls student anxieties genuine, warns against heavy-handedness

In an important political development concerning the continuing protests by the nationwide student movement over examination irregularities, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi has criticised the resorting to the use of police force against the demonstrators in the national capital, terming the issues raised by the youth as genuine.
This intervention takes place in the wake of a fresh call for an unconditional open dialogue by the central government with the representatives of the students.
In his public statement released on X on Thursday, Dr Joshi expressed great concern over the way the student demonstrators gathered in Jantar Mantar and central Delhi roads have been dealt with, telling the administrative authorities not to look at this issue from a purely security standpoint.
"It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi. Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy," Dr Joshi stated.
It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi. Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy and a desire to find a lasting solution. I fervently…— Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi (@DrMurliManohar_) July 23, 2026
With specificinstances of police misconduct during these recent altercations being highlighted, the senior politician urged restraint during field operations: "I hope very much that it does not become just a question of law and order to be addressed through the application of force. It is very painful to see how brutally young girls have been handled."
Further noting that punishing youth agitators could lead to estrangement of significant sections of society from national development objectives, he said.
On the developing situation, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated the government's readiness for direct dialogue with the students leading the agitation.
In his statement to ANI, Dr. Singh confirmed that the government has offered four formal invitations for dialogue since Wednesday evening and has made arrangements for time and place according to the convenience of students.
"The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives... This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions at your convenience," Dr Singh said.
"We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution."
Political pressure has been built up in light of the field clashes that took place on July 20, where several thousand protesters belonging to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) rallied at Jantar Mantar for the planned march to Parliament House.
They were protesting against the need for reform in the national examination process, the need for transparency about the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leakage, and the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
While student protesters argue that force was applied by security forces, including batons and physical detention, the Delhi Police justified the use of force, claiming that prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in effect.
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