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  • /BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi speaks out on NEET row: Calls student anxieties genuine, warns against heavy-handedness

BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi speaks out on NEET row: Calls student anxieties genuine, warns against heavy-handedness

BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has condemned the use of force against CJP student protesters in Delhi as Centre offers unconditional talks.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi speaks out on NEET row: Calls student anxieties genuine, warns against heavy-handedness
Image Credit: Veteran BJP leader Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi addresses people. (IANS/AI)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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