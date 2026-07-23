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CJP alleges BJP workers disrupted NEET paper leak protest, vows to continue agitation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) alleged that people were being sent from outside to disrupt its ongoing protest over the NEET UG paper leak. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
CJP alleges BJP workers disrupted NEET paper leak protest, vows to continue agitation

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