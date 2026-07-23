/CJP alleges BJP workers disrupted NEET paper leak protest, vows to continue agitation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday accused outside elements of attempting to derail the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak protests. His remarks came as the agitation entered its 34th day and activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its day 26. CJP leaders also renewed their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Speaking to reporters, Dipke said, "People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people."
#WATCH | Delhi: Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke says, "People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons… pic.twitter.com/eqSeYcfhm1— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Dipke further alleged that the police bring trucks of stones to the protest site and claimed BJP workers use them to create disturbances.
"These are the people from the BJP who are pelting stones. The police bring trucks of stones here. BJP goons come, they pelt stones and then defame the people of CJP," he said.
Dipke also said the police lathi charge during the protest was very harsh. He said the party would take legal action against the officers involved.
"I have already spoken about the lathi charge. It was very brutal, and we will take the police officers who carried it out to court, and today is the 34th day of our protest. Sonam Sir's hunger strike is continuing. Today is the 26th day of his hunger strike, so our protest will continue until our demands are met," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke says, "I have already spoken about the lathi charge. It was very brutal, and we will take the police officers who carried it out to court, and today is the 34th day of our protest. Sonam Sir's hunger… pic.twitter.com/LuZgdavsIr— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das termed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable" and said the protest would continue until the demand was met.
Das also alleged that anti-social elements have been used to disrupt protests in the past.
"In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrate and derail the entire protest, then ultimately, those protesting peacefully are blamed, and this should not happen," he said.
The CJP protest over the NEET UG paper leak entered its 34th day, while activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 26th day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the government will establish fast-track courts to ensure quick trials and strict punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.
The announcement comes amid growing public attention and student protests over examination integrity and paper leak cases. The move aims to provide faster legal action and stronger accountability in such cases.
Meanwhile, opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party have demanded a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. The government has agreed to discuss the paper leak controversy but has not indicated any willingness to seek Pradhan's resignation.
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