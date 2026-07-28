Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /NEET protest: Supreme Court directs release of minors and students without criminal past

NEET protest: Supreme Court directs release of minors and students without criminal past

The apex court barred coercive action against protesters for now, and ordered preservation of all electronic evidence related to the nationwide demonstrations.
 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
NEET protest: Supreme Court directs release of minors and students without criminal past
Image Credit: The Supreme Court also observed that allegations regarding attacks on police personnel would also be examined. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET protest: Supreme Court directs release of minors and students without criminal past
NEET Paper Leak Protests5 min ago
2
Tom Crusie14 min ago
3
Badshah25 min ago
4
Avatar Aang The Last Airbender26 min ago
5
Mohammad Kaif28 min ago