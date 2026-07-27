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NEET protests: Why PM Narendra Modi did what he had avoided for nearly 25 years of politics

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation gave the student movement its biggest victory. The protests showed that jobs and recruitment have become major concerns for many young Indians.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:56 AM IST
NEET protests: Why PM Narendra Modi did what he had avoided for nearly 25 years of politics
Image Credit: A CJP supporter holds a placard at the protest site following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on July 25. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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