/NEET protests: Why PM Narendra Modi did what he had avoided for nearly 25 years of politics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent nearly 25 years building a political career on election victories, a strong control on his government and the image of a decisive leader. Since becoming Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and later prime minister in 2014, he has rarely given in to public pressure.
The student-led protest over the NEET paper leak became an exception. After weeks of demonstrations led largely by Gen Z students under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. What began as a campaign against repeated examination paper leaks soon turned into a protest over delayed recruitment, unemployment and the future facing millions of young Indians.
Following Pradhan's exit from the Union Cabinet, Prahlad Joshi was given charge of the Ministry of Education. The Centre has also announced reforms aimed at making India's examination system more secure and restoring confidence in recruitment exams.
While the demonstrations have ended, the concerns that brought thousands of students to Jantar Mantar have not gone away. Delayed recruitment, paper leaks and the shortage of jobs continue to worry many young Indians.
PM Modi had rarely experienced political setbacks before entering national politics. In October 2001, although he was not even an MLA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed him Gujarat chief minister. He entered electoral politics only after that and won his first election from Rajkot-II in the Assembly bypoll held in February 2002. His victory margin of around 14,700 votes is still the narrowest of his political career.
He served as Gujarat chief minister until May 2014. That year, he became prime minister after leading the BJP to India's first single-party majority government since 1984. His popularity peaked in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP won 303 seats, improving on its 2014 tally of 282. However, in the 2024 general election, the party was reduced to 240 seats and had to rely on allies to form the government.
Since 2001, Modi has run his governments with highly centralised decision-making. It has been rare for protests or political campaigns to make his government reverse a major decision. Even after the 2002 Gujarat riots, calls for his resignation did not lead to his removal.
This was not the first time the Modi government had responded to public pressure. In 2021, months of farmers' protests forced the Centre to withdraw the three controversial farm laws.
This time, the response came within weeks. The paper leak issue was no longer just about examinations. It became a rallying point for young people frustrated with unemployment, delayed recruitment and the shortage of well-paying jobs.
Sushant Singh, a lecturer in South Asian Studies at Yale University, told the Financial Times, "These protests are now targeting Modi. Many in these crowds voted for him. He made many promises to them. I think they feel he has broken their trust and not fulfilled those promises."
According to Azim Premji University's youth labour market study, published this year, nearly 40 per cent of graduates aged between 15 and 25 are unemployed. Even among those who are employed, only a small proportion have regular salaried jobs, while an even smaller number receive social security benefits.
Author Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, who wrote ‘Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times’, believes the protests have political implications beyond the resignation.
"This is a huge defeat for PM Modi. It is also a major blow to the image carefully built around him as a tough, popular and strong leader," he said.
He added, "I think the BJP simply failed to understand how to deal with young people. This generation is asking tough questions and refusing to be intimidated. I have never before seen so much anger among 16, 17, 18 and 19-year-olds towards the prime minister, senior ministers and the government."
Mukhopadhyay further said, "I have never seen this kind of anger against any Indian prime minister. Indira Gandhi faced ridicule after the Emergency, but not like this."
Even so, analysts caution against concluding that PM Modi has become politically weak. Just two months ago, the BJP registered its first-ever victory in West Bengal, India's fourth most populous state.
The next Lok Sabha election is due in 2029, giving the government time to address the concerns that have driven many young people onto the streets.
Mukhopadhyay believes there is still time, but says the government's response has not convinced many critics.
"Replacing Dharmendra Pradhan with Prahlad Joshi does not show seriousness. The person appointed as education minister also does not inspire confidence. Both face several serious allegations," he said.
Historian and author Mukul Kesavan offered a different perspective.
"The argument that replacing one RSS person with another cannot be called a victory is valid. Joshi's comments on rape have been extremely objectionable. But I do not see it that way. It is a symbolic victory, and when power is so strong, symbolic victories also matter."
He added, "This movement was never about changing the government. It was about making people realise that they can raise their voices, question the government and speak loudly enough to be heard. In that sense, this is a victory for the movement."
Sushant Singh also told the Financial Times, "India's economic model faces several questions that need answers, especially because Modi has been in power for so long. High economic growth has not so far translated into the jobs, social progress and economic mobility that India needs."
Many analysts believe paper leaks were only one part of the students' anger. India's economy continues to be among the world's fastest-growing major economies, recording growth of around 7 per cent. But millions of graduates entering the workforce every year are still struggling to find stable jobs.
Young Indians face a difficult labour market. Around four out of every five unemployed people in the country are below the age of 30. Graduate unemployment is nearly nine times higher than among people with no formal education.
Real wages have shown little growth. Government skill development programmes have also produced limited results. Of the 16 million people trained over the past decade, only about 15 per cent secured employment.
India's leading IT companies have also slowed recruitment. During the first nine months of the 2025-26 financial year, the country's five biggest IT firms together added only 17 employees.
Political scientist Ramu Manivannan told Bloomberg, "It is still unclear whether Opposition parties, particularly Rahul Gandhi's Congress, can convert this public anger into electoral gains."
He also said the BJP's recent victory in West Bengal suggests the party continues to enjoy a strong political advantage despite this setback.
Manivannan, the former head of the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Madras, said, "The protests against students and the police violence made the government unpopular. Narendra Modi has been pushed into a politically isolated and defensive position."
Young voters have been at the heart of the BJP's support for more than a decade. PM Modi promised two crore jobs every year, 100 smart cities, better infrastructure, an end to corruption and the creation of a new middle class. Twelve years later, many of those young voters are asking where those promises stand.
The paper leak protests started with demands for fair examinations, but they also gave voice to a generation worried about jobs, recruitment and its future. Whether the government can win back the confidence of those young voters before the next general election is likely to remain one of its biggest political challenges.
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