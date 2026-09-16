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  • /NEET-qualified man turns train thief: Who is Puneet, arrested with Rs 25 lakh jewellery?

NEET-qualified man turns train thief: Who is Puneet, arrested with Rs 25 lakh jewellery?

The police said Puneet and Akash targeted sleeping passengers in AC coaches and moved between districts after thefts. Investigators are also probing their role in multiple cases in the Agra-Mathura area.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
NEET-qualified man turns train thief: Who is Puneet, arrested with Rs 25 lakh jewellery?
Image Credit: Puneet and Akash

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