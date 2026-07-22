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  • /NEET qualifiers criticise ‘politicisation’ of protest, urge focus on education reforms

NEET qualifiers criticise ‘politicisation’ of protest, urge focus on education reforms

While maintaining that the examination paper leak was a serious issue that deserved strong action, the students said the focus should remain on education reforms rather than political mobilisation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
NEET qualifiers criticise ‘politicisation’ of protest, urge focus on education reforms

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