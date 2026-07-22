/NEET qualifiers criticise ‘politicisation’ of protest, urge focus on education reforms

Several students who cleared the NEET-UG 2026 examination have expressed concern that the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak, is losing its original purpose and becoming increasingly political.
While maintaining that the examination paper leak was a serious issue that deserved strong action, the students said the focus should remain on education reforms rather than political mobilisation.
Akshay Anand, who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 4,591, said the demand for accountability over the paper leak was justified, but opposed the political dimension the agitation has taken.
"The protest by students in Delhi is justified because papers should not be leaked and education reforms are needed. But I do not support the politics surrounding it. I support the cause, not the politics," he told IANS.
Another successful candidate, Anubhav Krishna, said the nature of the protest had changed over time.
"The protest in Delhi now seems to be turning into a political issue. Leaders from different political parties are joining it and trying to gain political support. Earlier, it was entirely about education," he said.
Referring to Sonam Wangchuk's role in highlighting the issue, Krishna added that the campaign had initially centred on repeated examination paper leaks.
"Sonam Wangchuk raised the issue... every year, paper leaks happen, and raising a voice against them was justified. But now, it is gradually becoming political, which is not right, and so I will not support this politicisation," he said.
Siddhi Ishwar Singh Thakur also condemned the NEET paper leak but criticised the ongoing sit-in at Jantar Mantar.
"The strike being held in the name of students is very wrong. It has turned into a political event, which is completely wrong," she said.
Shivam Tripathi, who secured AIR 294, acknowledged the government's handling of the re-examination, saying it had been conducted in "record time". He stressed that preventing future paper leaks was more important than seeking the Education Minister's resignation.
"It should be taken care of that such exam paper leaks are not repeated," he said.
On the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Tripathi added: "Resignation will not make much of a difference; what matters is to ensure that such instances are not be repeated."
He also criticised the protesters' march towards Parliament, saying it was inappropriate and could have posed a national security concern.
The CJP-led protest gathered momentum after the alleged NEET paper leak on 3 May. On 20 July, demonstrators marching towards Parliament, demanding Pradhan's resignation, alleged that they were subjected to police brutality during the protest.
(With IANS inputs)
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