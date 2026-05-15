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NewsIndiaNEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam date
NEET 2026 RE EXAM DATE

NEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the exam date for NEET UG 2026.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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NEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam dateNTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the re-examination for NEET (UG) 2026 will be held on Sunday, 21 June 2026. This decision follows the cancellation of the previous exam held on 3 May 2026 due to irregularities.

The announcement came through NTA's official X handle. The agency confirmed that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be held on Sunday, June 21, a decision taken with the approval of the Government of India.

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