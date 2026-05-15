NEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the exam date for NEET UG 2026.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the re-examination for NEET (UG) 2026 will be held on Sunday, 21 June 2026. This decision follows the cancellation of the previous exam held on 3 May 2026 due to irregularities.
The announcement came through NTA's official X handle. The agency confirmed that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be held on Sunday, June 21, a decision taken with the approval of the Government of India.
Re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 scheduled on Sunday, 21 June 2026. https://t.co/WX63Ll941g pic.twitter.com/geO1oWl6b5 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026
"National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in its post.
NTA also had a clear message for students and parents: stick to official communication channels. With misinformation spreading quickly around high-stakes exams like NEET, the agency specifically advised that authentic updates and information should only be sourced from NTA's own platforms. Everything else forwards, social media speculation, unofficial sources — should be ignored.
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