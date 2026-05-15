NEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the re-examination for NEET (UG) 2026 will be held on Sunday, 21 June 2026 . This decision follows the cancellation of the previous exam held on 3 May 2026 due to irregularities.

The announcement came through NTA's official X handle. The agency confirmed that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be held on Sunday, June 21, a decision taken with the approval of the Government of India.

Re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 scheduled on Sunday, 21 June 2026. https://t.co/WX63Ll941g pic.twitter.com/geO1oWl6b5 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

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"National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in its post.