NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020 for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan on November 19 - Key details here

The round one seat allotment result of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh NEET counselling will be released on Thursday (November 19). Eligible students can check result through the websites- dme.mponline.gov.in, hteapp.hte.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates will have to use their roll numbers and date of birth to check the result.

The candidates who will get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the respective colleges. The students will need following documents while reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— 8 passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

NEET 2020: How to check allotment result

Step 1: Visit the respective websites

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out

It is to be noted that NEET 2020 rank and scores are used to allot UG medical seats to students in courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS , BSMS, BUMS , BHMS.

The second round of counselling for admission to medical colleges will begin at mcc.nic.in on November 20. The seat surrender facility for surrender of round-1 seats has been reopened and this will continue till 5 pm today (November 19).