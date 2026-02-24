NEET row turns deadly: Son murders Father, dismembers body in Lucknow ‘blue drum’ case

Lucknow: A young man was arrested in Lucknow in charges of gruesome murder of his own father. As per the reports, the man was shot dead, his body parts was dismembered and disposed by his 21 year old son following an argument over the father asking the son to pursue medical entrance exam NEET.

As per the NDTV reports, Manvendra Singh, a trader and a business owner was missing since Friday. He was last seen alive on Friday morning. As per the police, this incident came to light when they visited the house and found parts of his body in a drum and started questioning his son, Akshat Pratap Singh over the matter.

Police said Akshat admitted to killing his father and attempting to dispose of the body after sustained interrogation.

'Blue drum murder'

As per the investigation by police, the gruesome murder was inspired by the 'blue drum' murder case in Meerut in March 2025.

In the Meerut murder case, Muskan Rastogi, along with her alleged lover Sahil Shukla, is accused of killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput, a 29-year-old Merchant Navy officer. According to investigators, the victim’s body was cut into 15 pieces and placed inside a large blue drum. The drum was then sealed with cement, reportedly to contain the smell and prevent the crime from being detected for as long as possible.

Dispute over medical career

As per the reports, Manvendra Singh had been pressuring his son to prepare for competitive examinations and pursue a career in medicine, a plan the young man strongly opposed. The disagreement had long strained their relationship, with frequent arguments erupting at home. At one point, Akshat had even left the house following a similar dispute.

On Friday, tensions flared again around 4.30 pm. During the altercation, Akshat allegedly shot his father with a rifle. He then brought the body down from the third floor to the ground floor and, inside an unused room, began dismembering it, police said.

When his sister walked in and saw what had happened, he allegedly threatened her into keeping quiet. Police said he then continued to cut up the body in her presence, packing the remains in plastic bags. Later, he is believed to have dumped several parts near Sadaruna. Other remains, including the torso, were placed inside a blue drum that was kept within the house.

Following his confession, a forensic team was called to the scene and is collecting samples from the premises. Search operations are underway to recover the remaining body parts. Akshat has been taken into police custody.

Based on the evidence gathered so far, a case will be registered under relevant sections of law and further legal action will follow, said Vikrant Veer, a senior officer posted in Lucknow’s Ashiana area.