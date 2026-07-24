/NEET row update: Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign; Centre promises NTA structural overhaul

Dismissing opposition demands and persistent street agitations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the immediate step-down of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, top government sources confirmed on Friday that no resignation will be offered over the NEET-UG examination paper leak controversy.
According to senior administration officials, the central government believes that stepping down from office does not address the core issue of systemic examination reforms.
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