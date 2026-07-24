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NEET row update: Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign; Centre promises NTA structural overhaul

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign over NEET paper leak controversy, govt sources confirm, calling resignation an 'easy way out'.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
NEET row update: Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign; Centre promises NTA structural overhaul
Image Credit: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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