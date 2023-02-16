NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Special Mop up Round Seat Allotment Result to be RELEASED Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in- Steps to Download Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be releasing the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, February 17, 2023. The result would be made public for the Special Mop Up Round for NEET SS 2022. Candidates will be able to view their results on the official website - mcc.nic.in - once they are released. According to the official NEET SS Counselling Special Mop Up Round counselling schedule, the final result will be revealed tomorrow, February 17, 2023. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on February 13, 2023, a lowering in the percentile for NEET SS Counselling from 50% to 20%. As a result, a special mop up round was held for candidates.

Candidates who did not receive a seat in the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Rounds 1 and 2 were eligible to apply for this special mop up round. NEET SS Counselling 2022 Special Mop Up Round commenced on February 13, 2023, and candidates had till February 15, 2023 to apply.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2022 Counselling seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Selected candidates must report to their assigned seats between February 18 and February 23, 2023. Candidates would be needed to download their MCC allotment letter after being selected. until February 15, 2023.