NEET SS Admit card 2022 releasing TODAY on nbe.edu.in- Here’s how to download

NEET SS Admit Card 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS Admit card 2022 is scheduled to release today, August 25, 2022. The National Board of Examinations, NBE, will release the NEET SS 2022 admit card on the official website—nbe.edu.in—according to the official NEET SS schedule 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam must enter their registration number and date of birth to access their NEET SS admit card.The NEET SS 2022 test will be held on September 1 and 2, 2022 by NBE.

The exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes and will consist of 150 questions for 400 points. It should be remembered that admission cards will be distributed only to applicants who have successfully registered for the NEET SS exam 2022. Candidates who pass the NEET SS test will be eligible for admission to a variety of DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty programmes.

NEET SS Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads NEET SS

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the link that reads admit card

Use your login ID and password and click submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check your hall ticket for any error or mistake

Download and take a printout of the same

Candidates can view exam details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, location, and other test-related instructions. Candidates are encouraged to visit the websites frequently for updates. According to the official announcement, students must report to the exam centre during the time intervals specified on their admission card.