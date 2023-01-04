NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result likely to be RELEASED TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to download here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result is expected to be released today, January 4. The provisional NEET SS counselling results were released by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC, on January 3. Candidates have until 11 a.m. today, January 4, to file their objections. The final seat allotment result for NEET SS Counselling is scheduled to be published today on mcc.nic.in. After reviewing the complaints made against the provisional result, the NEET SS Counselling 2022 result will be released. Candidates who are assigned seats in the second round of counselling will be expected to report. According to the NEET Counselling schedule, reporting for the second round of seat allotment will take place from January 6 to 12, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--mcc.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the counselling result link

Check the result and download the same

Save the result for future references

The MCC also announced the withdrawal of one seat from counselling, resulting in a one-seat reduction in the open category. Narayana Super Specialty Hospital has withdrawn its seat.