NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty, NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 result today, January 4, 2023. Eligible candidates who have appeared for NEET 2022 counselling round two can check the 2 seat allotment result from mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are assigned seats in the second round of counselling will be expected to report. According to the NEET Counselling schedule, reporting for the second round of seat allotment will take place from January 6 to 12, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--mcc.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the counselling result link

Check the result and download the same

Save the result for future references

The MCC also announced the withdrawal of one seat from counselling, resulting in a one-seat reduction in the open category. Narayana Super Specialty Hospital has withdrawn its seat.