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  • /NEET suicide victim's father backs new anti-paper leak law

NEET suicide victim's father backs new anti-paper leak law

Under the draft proposals set for Parliament, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act would be amended to sharply increase punishment for exam fraud. The minimum sentence for paper leak offences would rise from three years to five, with jail terms of up to ten years and fines as high as Rs 50 lakh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
NEET suicide victim's father backs new anti-paper leak law
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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