NEET UG 2021 admit cards RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in; check how to download and other details

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for NEET-UG 2021 examination. The candidates appearing in the NEET 2021 can download the admit cards by logging in to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download NEET UG 2021 admit cards

-The NEET 2021 candidates will have to login to the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

-The candidates will then have to click on either of the two ' Download NEET UG 2021 Admit Card' links

-The candidates will then have to enter their application number, date of birth and security PIN and click on submit

-The admit cards will be displayed in front of them

- The candidates should download the admit cards and take a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be noted that the National Testing Agency is scheduled to hold NEET 2021 exam on Monday (September 12, 2021). It will be held in pen and paper mode.

The NTA has already released the list of exam city centres of the NEET-UG 2021 candidates. NEET UG 2021 exam will be held at different centres located in 202 cities on September 12, 2021, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

In a related development, the Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking orders to relevant authorities for rescheduling or deferring NEET 2021.

A section of the students was demanding the postponement of NEET 2021 as certain other competitive exams were scheduled to take place around the same time. However, the Supreme Court declined to entertain such a petition.

