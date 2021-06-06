NEET UG 2021: Cancel all national-level entrance exams, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (June 5, 2021) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel all national-level entrance examinations including NEET UG 2021.

"Dear Prime Minister Vanakkam, I wish to draw your attention to an urgent issue concerning the future of Class XII students in the state," Stalin wrote in a letter to PM Modi.

He stated that in line with the CBSE's decision to cancel the Class 12th board exams, the Tamil Nadu government has also taken the same call due to the current COVID-19 situation.

"Given these circumstances, I am of the strong view that conducting national level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well-being of students," Stalin wrote.

The Tamil Nadu CM added, "I, therefore, urge you to cancel the conduct of all national level entrance examinations like NEET, as the same reasons adduced for cancelling the class XII Board Examinations are equally applicable to entrance examinations as well.

He stated that Tamil Nadu should be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS on the basis of Class 12 marks alone.

In the letter, Stalin also informed that a committee is constituted to decide on the evaluation and compilation of the marks of the Class 12th students.

This is to be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is slated to conduct NEET (UG) – 2021 in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen & Paper mode on August 1.

