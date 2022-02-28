हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
neet ug 2021

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling seat allotment final result declared at mcc.nic.in - Check direct link

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: Candidates shortlisted can report for admission till March 5.

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling seat allotment final result declared at mcc.nic.in - Check direct link

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment final result of NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling. 

Candidates who had participated in the counselling process for allotment of seats can check the final result on the MCC website at www.mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: How to check seat allotment final result

  • Visit https://www.mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical Counselling" link.
  • You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the "Final Allotment Result of UG 2021 Round 2" link.
  • The NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling seat allotment final result will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: Direct link to check seat allotment final result

NEET UG 2021 Medical Counselling: Check complete schedule

It is noteworthy that the candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling can report for admission at the allotted colleges till March 5.

