NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling seat allotment final result declared at mcc.nic.in - Check direct link

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment final result of NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling.

Candidates who had participated in the counselling process for allotment of seats can check the final result on the MCC website at www.mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: How to check seat allotment final result

Visit https://www.mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical Counselling" link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the "Final Allotment Result of UG 2021 Round 2" link.

The NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling seat allotment final result will be displayed on the screen.

It is noteworthy that the candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling can report for admission at the allotted colleges till March 5.