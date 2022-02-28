NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling seat allotment final result declared at mcc.nic.in - Check direct link

NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment final result of NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling.
Candidates who had participated in the counselling process for allotment of seats can check the final result on the MCC website at www.mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: How to check seat allotment final result
- Visit https://www.mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical Counselling" link.
- You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the "Final Allotment Result of UG 2021 Round 2" link.
- The NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling seat allotment final result will be displayed on the screen.
NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling: Direct link to check seat allotment final result
NEET UG 2021 Medical Counselling: Check complete schedule
It is noteworthy that the candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG 2021 Round-2 Counselling can report for admission at the allotted colleges till March 5.
