NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 today, July 12. Candidates can now download their neet admit cards from the NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. Candidates are advised to check their admit card carefully and follow the guidelines issued by NTA to avoid any hindrance in entry to the exam centre.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here is how you can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download NEET admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Download and get a printout of NEET admit card 2022 for future references.

This year, UG medical entrance exam is set to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The test will be conducted in offline mode at different centres. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully given on the admit card. Applicants must carry their admit cards on the day of examination to the exam centres, otherwise they would not be allowed to attempt the exam.