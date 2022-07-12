NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 today, July 12. In the official notification, the NTA stated that the NEET Admit cards will be released on July 12 at 11.30 am. Once released, candidates can download their neet admit cards from the NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here is how you can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download NEET admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Download and get a printout of NEET admit card 2022 for future references.

NEET UG 2022: Exam Date

This year, UG medical entrance exam is set to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The test will be conducted in offline mode at different centres. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully given on the admit card. Applicants must carry their admit cards on the day of examination to the exam centres, otherwise they would not be allowed to attempt the exam.