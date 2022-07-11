NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022: Amid students' demand to postpone exam, NTA releases official notice to download Admit card from Tomorrow

NTA released an official notice to download the Admit card from Tomorrow 12 July, students were not too pleased with this NTA announcement and expressed their resentment on Twitter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
  • NTA released an official notice to download the Admit card from Tomorrow 12 July
  • NEET UG 2022 admit card link will be active from 11:30 AM
  • Students continue to protest on social media

NEET UG 2022: Amid the consistent protest by NEET aspirants for the postponement of NEET-UG 2022, NTA has released an official notice to download the Admit card from Tomorrow 12 July. As per the official notice, the NTA NEET admit card 2022 will be available from tomorrow, July 12 for 1872341 registered candidates. NEET UG 2022 admit card link will be active from 11:30 AM onwards. Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card from neet.nta.nic.in. Students were not too pleased with this NTA announcement and expressed their resentment on Twitter.

NEET aspirants from all around are demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 for at least 40 days citing several reasons including the clash of the NEET exam schedule with CUET. Students claim that the Counselling for NEET-UG 2021 ended in May and NEET UG 2022 is scheduled for July 17 which gave less than 3 months to prepare for the exam. Students also say that the CBSE 12th board exams were concluded on June 15 leaving aspirants with just 1 month to prepare for the NEET 2022 exam.

It is pertinent to note that the NTA has already released the advance intimation slip for NEET UG 2022 providing the information about the exam cities allotted to the students. Notably, more than 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022, making it the highest ever registration number in recent times.

