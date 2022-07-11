NEET UG 2022: Amid the consistent protest by NEET aspirants for the postponement of NEET-UG 2022, NTA has released an official notice to download the Admit card from Tomorrow 12 July. As per the official notice, the NTA NEET admit card 2022 will be available from tomorrow, July 12 for 1872341 registered candidates. NEET UG 2022 admit card link will be active from 11:30 AM onwards. Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card from neet.nta.nic.in. Students were not too pleased with this NTA announcement and expressed their resentment on Twitter.

What's the use of India having an Education Minister?#NEETUG



People who have been sitting on it since last few years have been misusing the power.

No more hopes to the students and a lesson learnt to never hope from them. Just focus on your HARD WORK good things will come. — Aishwary Tandon (@dr_aishwary) July 11, 2022

NEET aspirants from all around are demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 for at least 40 days citing several reasons including the clash of the NEET exam schedule with CUET. Students claim that the Counselling for NEET-UG 2021 ended in May and NEET UG 2022 is scheduled for July 17 which gave less than 3 months to prepare for the exam. Students also say that the CBSE 12th board exams were concluded on June 15 leaving aspirants with just 1 month to prepare for the NEET 2022 exam.

It is pertinent to note that the NTA has already released the advance intimation slip for NEET UG 2022 providing the information about the exam cities allotted to the students. Notably, more than 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022, making it the highest ever registration number in recent times.