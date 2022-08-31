NewsIndia
NEET UG EXAM

NEET UG 2022 Answer key, OMR Sheet RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

NTA RELEASED the NEET 2022 UG answer key today, 31 August at 6.30 PM, scroll down for the direct link to download answer key.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • NEET UG exam took place on 17th July
  • NEET results will be shortly available
  • This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022 Answer key, OMR Sheet RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key. Official answer key is released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA has also released the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates can calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. 

Direct link to download Answer key, OMR Sheet

Check live and latest updates on NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download the Answer key

- Visit the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click submit.

- Download the answer key and calculate score.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still, the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter- READ HERE

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

Live Tv

NEET UG examneet answer key 2022NEET UG ResultsNEET UG exam second attemptneet 2022 paperneet exam date 2022neet 2022 exam dateneet exam timeneet 2022 question paperneet exam time 2022dress code for NEET 2022neet 2022 answer keyneet paper 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media