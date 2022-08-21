NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: Furious aspirants demand NTA release dates for answer key, results at nta.neet.nic.in

Furious NEET aspirants from across the country are flooding the social media site with posts demanding NTA to release the official dates for the release of NEET Answer Key and NEET UG Results 2022.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG 2022: NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam over a month ago on July 17 and since then NEET Aspirants across the country are eagerly waiting for the NEET answer key. Since NTA has not released any official statement regarding the release date of the NEET answer key and NEET UG 2022 results students are now getting furious and demanding the testing agency release the official schedule for the same.

Aspirants from across the country are flooding the social media sites with and demanding the official statement from NTA on the release of NEET 2022 answer key and result dates. Students are also posting their demand on Twitter and #NEETUG 2022 is trending now and then on the microblogging site.

"NTA really needs to be punctual; its ok if it takes time for the result to be released but atleast give some official statement regarding the topic  there are rumors about result date every now and then! Do you even have any idea how these rumors are affecting us?," wrote one of the aspirants on Twitter.

However, the National Testing Agency has not released any official notice regarding the release date of NEET answe key and results.

Students demand Second Attempt for NEET UG 2022

Students are not only demanding the official release dates for NEET answer key and NEET UG 2022 results but also a second attempt or re-NEET. Tweets with #NEETUGSecondAttempt are also being posted massively by the candidates across the country.

Many students question when the MHTCET, CUET and UGC NET can be re-conducted after the exams were hampered due to technical and other issues then why NEET UG 2022 can not be re-conducted as there were reports of malpractices at various centres of the examination.

NEET UG 2022: Students' protest at Jantar Mantar for NEET, JEE and CUET

Earlier on August 17, candidates along with student activists and AISU (All India Student Union) members protested for JEE Mains, CUET and NEET UG 2022 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Candidates protested for various demands including a second attempt for NEET UG. Candidates also expressed anger for technical issues in the CUET and JEE Main examinations.

NEET UG 2022neet 2022NEET answer keyNEET Results 2022NTAneet.nta.nic.in

