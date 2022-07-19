NEET UG 2022: Tensions rose in this district's Ayur on Tuesday as protest marches organized by various student organizations towards a private educational institute where female NEET exam candidates were forced to remove their undergarments turned violent. Images broadcast by news outlets showed agitated students allegedly smashing the institute's windows with sticks, prompting police to use force to remove them. Student activists allegedly entered the college premises breaking the police cordon, leading to alleged vandalism. Some student activists have suffered wounds in the police action.

More personnel have been deputed to bring the situation under control, police said. The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a brassiere. The father had told the media that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin, which did not say anything about innerwear.

The Kerala police have registered a case against the friskers allegedly involved in the incident on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl. Police in Kerala on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident, where young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, were asked to remove undergarments to be allowed to write the exam in Kollam district. Condemning the incident, various youth organizations held protests seeking action against the culprits. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. The Commission has directed the Kollam Rural SP to file a report within 15 days.

(With PTI inputs)