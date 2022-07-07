NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022: NEET UG Admit card to release on THIS DATE at neet.nta.nic.in- check details here

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 by this week, students are advised to visit the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

  • NTA is likely to release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2022 on 10 July
  • Nearly 18 lakh students registered for the medical entrance test
  • NTA has already released the Exam City Intimation Slip for NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 by this week. According to media reports the NTA is likely to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 on 10 July. Students must note that the tentative timing of admit card release is based upon past trend and an official confirmation is awaited. Students are advised to visit the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Once released, aspirants who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website neet.nta.nic.in.Candidates must notice that the NTA has already released the Exam City Intimation Slip-on June 29, 2022, on neet.nta.nic.in for NEET-UG 2022 which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. 

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card- Here's how to download

Once released, NEET aspirants can follow the steps given below to download the NEET UG 2022 admit card

1.Visit the website neet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the admit card download card link

3. Log in with your application number and Date of Birth

4.Click on submit, your NEET admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day

This year nearly 18 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance test. The NEET 2022 Admit Card will have details of the examination centre, examination roll number, date of birth, full name etc. Students note that to download the NEET UG Admit Card they will have to login to their respective NEET account by entering their registration number and date of birth.

