NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: NEET UG admit card to release soon at neet.nta.nic.in; check here for details

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for NEET UG 2022 soon, when released, candidates can download it from the NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
  • NTA is expected to release admit cards for the NEET UG 2022 soon
  • The Exam will be conducted on 17th July 2022
  • Students can download their admit card at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon. When released, candidates can download it from the NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in. However there's no official statement or confirmation on the same from NTA. Other than the NEET UG admit card, NTA will also issue the notification for the advanced information slip. This slip will have all the details like exam city, examination centre allotted to a candidate, and other important details regarding NEET UG Exam 2022.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here is how you can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download NEET admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Download and get a printout of NEET admit card 2022 for future references.

NEET UG 2022: Exam Date

This year, UG medical entrance exam is set to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The test will be conducted in offline mode at different centres. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully given on the admit card. Applicants must carry their admit cards on the day of examination to the exam centres, otherwise they would not be allowed to attempt the exam.

 

