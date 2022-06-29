NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates. The NEET aspirants are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon. NTA released the advanced information slip. This slip contains all the necessary details like exam city, examination centre allotted to a candidate, and other important details regarding NEET UG Exam 2022.

NEET UG 2022: Here is how you can download exam city slips

- Candidates must visit the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - neet.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022.' (Direct link given below)

- A new page would open where you can enter your application number and other details as asked.

- Your NEET UG exam city slip will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Once released here is how candidates can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download NEET admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Download and get a printout of NEET admit card 2022 for future references.

NEET UG 2022: Exam Date

This year, UG medical entrance exam is set to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The test will be conducted in offline mode at different centres. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully given on the admit card. Applicants must carry their admit cards on the day of examination to the exam centres, otherwise they would not be allowed to attempt the exam.