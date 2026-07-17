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  • /NEET UG 2026: Arvind Kejriwal praises topper Aryan Gupta for securing AIR 1

NEET UG 2026: Arvind Kejriwal praises topper Aryan Gupta for securing AIR 1

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated NEET UG 2026 topper Aryan Gupta for securing AIR 1, calling him an inspiration for students across India. 

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
NEET UG 2026: Arvind Kejriwal praises topper Aryan Gupta for securing AIR 1
Image Credit: ANI

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