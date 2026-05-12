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NewsIndiaNEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Nashik Police arrest a man in connection with paper 'leak' case
NEET UG 2026 CANCELLED

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Nashik Police arrest a man in connection with paper 'leak' case

The Centre on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a paper leak and other examination irregularities. The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was conducted on May 3, 2026, will now be held again, with fresh dates to be announced separately.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Nashik Police arrest a man in connection with paper 'leak' caseRepresentative Image (Image Credit: ANI)


Nashik Police on Tuesday arrested a man following inputs from the Rajasthan Police. The accused, identified as Shubham Khairnar from the Indira Nagar area, was taken into custody in connection with the NEET paper leak case and will be handed over to the Rajasthan Police, Hindustan Times reported. 

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which will conduct a detailed probe into the allegations surrounding the examination.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 cancelled, NTA to reconduct exams soon, What will be next date?

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The Centre on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a paper leak and other examination irregularities. The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was conducted on May 3, 2026, will now be held again, with fresh dates to be announced separately.

The medical entrance examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, with around 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The provisional answer key was released on May 7, 2026.  

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 controversy: SOG probes 600-mark 'guess paper' after the WhatsApp whistleblower exposed Kerala-Sikar link

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