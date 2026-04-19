NEET UG 2026 dress code: What to wear, what to avoid on exam day, complete detail here

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued strict dress code guidelines for NEET UG 2026 to ensure a fair and secure examination environment.

With lakhs of students appearing for the medical entrance exam, even a small mistake in following the dress code can lead to delay, extra checking, or even denial of entry. Here’s a detailed guide on what to wear, what to avoid, and key mistakes candidates must not make.

Why is the NEET dress code so strict?

The dress code is designed to prevent unfair practices and use of hidden devices during the exam. Candidates are subjected to frisking and metal detector checks, so wearing simple and minimal clothing helps speed up the process and avoids unnecessary complications.

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NEET UG 2026 Dress Code: What to wear

Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 must strictly follow the prescribed rules as per the official guidelines:

Avoid wearing heavy clothing or full-sleeve outfits.

Candidates wearing cultural or customary attire must reach the exam centre at least one hour before the last reporting time (12:30 pm) for proper frisking.

Slippers or low-heeled sandals are recommended.

Do not wear watches, wristbands, bracelets, or similar accessories.

Avoid carrying or wearing heavy jewellery.

All metallic items and ornaments are strictly prohibited.

Note: In case of any medical or unavoidable condition, prior approval from NTA is required before admit cards are issued.

What not to wear in NEET 2026

The NTA has clearly listed several prohibited items:

Full-sleeve or heavy clothing

Clothes with large buttons, zippers, embroidery, or pockets

Any kind of jewellery or metallic items

Shoes, boots, or high heels

Accessories like caps, scarves, or fancy items

Wearing any of these may lead to extra checking or restrictions at the exam centre.

Prohibited Items inside the Examination centre

Candidates must not carry the following items to the exam centre:

Any printed or written material, including loose papers

Stationery items such as geometry box, pencil box, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, or log tables

Electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, or health bands

Personal items including wallets, handbags, belts, caps, or goggles

Watches, bracelets, cameras, or similar accessories

Any ornaments or metallic objects

Food items or water bottles, whether open or packed

Any item that could be used for unfair means, such as hidden microchips, cameras, or communication devices. Candidates are advised to follow all instructions carefully to avoid inconvenience or disqualification on exam day.

Special Guidelines for Female Candidates

Female candidates should note:

Avoid sleeveless, low-neck, or fancy outfits

Do not wear ornaments like earrings, chains, or rings

Avoid clothing like leggings, palazzos, or heavily designed kurtis

Keep attire simple and functional

Rules for Footwear and Accessories

Only slippers or sandals with thin soles are allowed

Shoes and socks are strictly prohibited

Watches, including analog or digital, are not allowed inside the exam hall

NEET UG 2026 dress code for male candidates

Male candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 must follow a simple and minimal dress code to ensure smooth entry at the examination centre:

Wear light-coloured, half-sleeve shirts or T-shirts

Avoid full-sleeve shirts or layered clothing

Opt for plain trousers or pants (avoid too many pockets or heavy designs)

Simple jeans without embroidery or large buttons may be allowed

Wear slippers or low-heeled sandals (shoes and boots are not permitted)

What male candidates should avoid

Clothes with large buttons, zippers, or metallic items

Caps, scarves, or accessories

Watches, bracelets, rings, or chains

Any kind of heavy or fancy clothing

Following these guidelines will help avoid delays during frisking and ensure hassle-free entry to the exam hall.

Dress Code for Religious or Customary Attire

Candidates wearing customary or religious dress (like hijab, turban, or burqa) are allowed but must:

Report at least one hour earlier for proper verification

Inform authorities in advance if required

This ensures that additional security checks do not delay entry.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Many students make avoidable errors that create last-minute stress:

Wearing full sleeves or layered clothing

Carrying jewellery or metal accessories

Wearing shoes instead of slippers

Bringing banned items like watches or gadgets

Ignoring reporting time for special attire

Such mistakes can lead to delays, strict checking, or even denial of entry.



Following the NEET UG 2026 dress code is just as important as exam preparation. The rules are simple keep it light, minimal, and basic. By avoiding common mistakes and sticking to guidelines, candidates can ensure a smooth entry and focus entirely on performing their best in the exam.