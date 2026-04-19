NEET UG 2026 dress code: What to wear, what to avoid on exam day, complete detail here
NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is going to conduct NEET UG 2026 on May 3, 2026. Students must follow the strict dress code guidelines prescribed by the authorities, as the dress code is designed to prevent unfair practices and the use of hidden devices during the exam.
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NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued strict dress code guidelines for NEET UG 2026 to ensure a fair and secure examination environment.
With lakhs of students appearing for the medical entrance exam, even a small mistake in following the dress code can lead to delay, extra checking, or even denial of entry. Here’s a detailed guide on what to wear, what to avoid, and key mistakes candidates must not make.
Why is the NEET dress code so strict?
The dress code is designed to prevent unfair practices and use of hidden devices during the exam. Candidates are subjected to frisking and metal detector checks, so wearing simple and minimal clothing helps speed up the process and avoids unnecessary complications.
NEET UG 2026 Dress Code: What to wear
Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 must strictly follow the prescribed rules as per the official guidelines:
- Avoid wearing heavy clothing or full-sleeve outfits.
- Candidates wearing cultural or customary attire must reach the exam centre at least one hour before the last reporting time (12:30 pm) for proper frisking.
- Slippers or low-heeled sandals are recommended.
- Do not wear watches, wristbands, bracelets, or similar accessories.
- Avoid carrying or wearing heavy jewellery.
- All metallic items and ornaments are strictly prohibited.
Note: In case of any medical or unavoidable condition, prior approval from NTA is required before admit cards are issued.
What not to wear in NEET 2026
The NTA has clearly listed several prohibited items:
- Full-sleeve or heavy clothing
- Clothes with large buttons, zippers, embroidery, or pockets
- Any kind of jewellery or metallic items
- Shoes, boots, or high heels
- Accessories like caps, scarves, or fancy items
Wearing any of these may lead to extra checking or restrictions at the exam centre.
Prohibited Items inside the Examination centre
Candidates must not carry the following items to the exam centre:
- Any printed or written material, including loose papers
- Stationery items such as geometry box, pencil box, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, or log tables
- Electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, or health bands
- Personal items including wallets, handbags, belts, caps, or goggles
- Watches, bracelets, cameras, or similar accessories
- Any ornaments or metallic objects
- Food items or water bottles, whether open or packed
Any item that could be used for unfair means, such as hidden microchips, cameras, or communication devices. Candidates are advised to follow all instructions carefully to avoid inconvenience or disqualification on exam day.
Special Guidelines for Female Candidates
Female candidates should note:
- Avoid sleeveless, low-neck, or fancy outfits
- Do not wear ornaments like earrings, chains, or rings
- Avoid clothing like leggings, palazzos, or heavily designed kurtis
- Keep attire simple and functional
- Rules for Footwear and Accessories
- Only slippers or sandals with thin soles are allowed
- Shoes and socks are strictly prohibited
- Watches, including analog or digital, are not allowed inside the exam hall
NEET UG 2026 dress code for male candidates
Male candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 must follow a simple and minimal dress code to ensure smooth entry at the examination centre:
- Wear light-coloured, half-sleeve shirts or T-shirts
- Avoid full-sleeve shirts or layered clothing
- Opt for plain trousers or pants (avoid too many pockets or heavy designs)
- Simple jeans without embroidery or large buttons may be allowed
- Wear slippers or low-heeled sandals (shoes and boots are not permitted)
What male candidates should avoid
- Clothes with large buttons, zippers, or metallic items
- Caps, scarves, or accessories
- Watches, bracelets, rings, or chains
- Any kind of heavy or fancy clothing
Following these guidelines will help avoid delays during frisking and ensure hassle-free entry to the exam hall.
Dress Code for Religious or Customary Attire
Candidates wearing customary or religious dress (like hijab, turban, or burqa) are allowed but must:
- Report at least one hour earlier for proper verification
- Inform authorities in advance if required
- This ensures that additional security checks do not delay entry.
Common Mistakes to Avoid
Many students make avoidable errors that create last-minute stress:
- Wearing full sleeves or layered clothing
- Carrying jewellery or metal accessories
- Wearing shoes instead of slippers
- Bringing banned items like watches or gadgets
- Ignoring reporting time for special attire
Such mistakes can lead to delays, strict checking, or even denial of entry.
Following the NEET UG 2026 dress code is just as important as exam preparation. The rules are simple keep it light, minimal, and basic. By avoiding common mistakes and sticking to guidelines, candidates can ensure a smooth entry and focus entirely on performing their best in the exam.
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