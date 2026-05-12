NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled: No fresh registration will be required for re-test - Know how many students are affected

NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak and irregularities in the exam. It also announced that the exam would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

Meanwhile, the matter has also been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

The NTA issued an official statement on the social media platform X (formerly X) and stated that the decision was taken after examining inputs received from Central agencies and law enforcement authorities regarding alleged irregularities in the examination process.

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“In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it,” the agency noted.

The NTA further informed that, based on the findings shared by investigative agencies and after coordination with Central authorities, the examination process could not be allowed to stand.

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the statement added.

Furthermore, it also announced that the government has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations.

"The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," NTA added.

“The inputs received by NTA, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand. The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days,” the statement said.

The examination body acknowledged the inconvenience caused to students and parents due to the cancellation and re-examination process but maintained that the decision was necessary to protect the integrity of the national examination system.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that the re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. However, the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust,” the NTA said.

Notably, the agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

The NTA also stated that the examination fee already paid by candidates would be refunded, while the re-examination would be conducted using the agency’s internal resources.

Further details regarding the revised examination schedule and reissued admit cards will be announced through the official channels of the agency.

"Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media," the NTA said.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 cancelled, NTA to reconduct exams soon, What will be the next date?

How many students appeared for the May 3 exam?

This year, the NEET-UG exam was held on a massive scale, with reportedly around 22.79 lakh registered candidates.

What is the UGC-NEET 'paper leak' controversy?

Reports of a possible paper leak had surfaced from Rajasthan after the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) launched an investigation into the allegations.

According to reports, investigators recovered a handwritten suggestion paper in which nearly 120 questions allegedly matched the actual NEET question paper, including around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 controversy: SOG probes 600-mark 'guess paper' after the WhatsApp whistleblower exposed Kerala-Sikar link