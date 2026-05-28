NEET UG 2026: NTA extends deadline for fee refund submission to June 22

Following the cancellation of the NEET UG exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting bank account details for fee refunds to June 22 till 11:50 PM.

In an X post, the NTA stated, "Important announcement for candidates yet to submit bank details for fee refund! The last date has been extended to 22nd June 2026 (till 11:50 PM)", highlighting that 13 lakh candidates have already updated their details since a dedicated facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal on May 23.

The previous deadline was May 27 (11:50 PM), which was extended by nearly a month, giving applicants more time to request their refunds.

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It added that candidates must log in using their credentials to access the refund link and submit their bank account details.

The NTA stated that candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if they wish, to ensure the accuracy of bank account details.

"Once the bank account details are submitted, the same shall be treated as final and no further modification shall be permitted thereafter. Candidates are required to fill in the details as specified in Annexure-I, carefully," the notice said.

Meanwhile, the re-examination was announced after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced in the earlier NEET-UG examination, triggering outrage among students and parents and leading to multiple investigations, including a CBI probe.

Political tensions heightened amid protests over NEET UG 2026, which was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates.

The Union Education Ministry has ordered strengthened security measures for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on June 21. Officials have also indicated that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year to prevent such irregularities.