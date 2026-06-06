NEET-UG 2026: NTA vows fair re-test on June 21, says 'ignore rumours'

NEET-UG 2026 re-test: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday advised the aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination to ignore rumours about an alleged "leak" ahead of the June 21 test. The testing agency further assured that the integrity of the examination process is intact and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates.

The NTA, in a post on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), said it has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a "leak", advance access, or "sale" of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper.

"These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead. Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake 'papers', and every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the NTA noted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Agency added that it is actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts, and content to the concerned platforms and to cyber-crime authorities for immediate takedown and action.

In the statement, the NTA stated it is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities.

"NTA is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities. Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content — and attempting to defraud students — is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible," it read.

Also Read: Will Re-NEET UG 2026 be delayed again? Viral rumours spark concern among aspirants

The Agency added that the candidates and parents are advised not to engage with, pay, or forward any such message, and not to fall prey to these fraudulent solicitations.

"We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels. Any genuine information will come only from these sources," it continued.

"To every candidate appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 — focus on your preparation with confidence. Your hard work is what matters, and NTA stands committed to conducting a fair, secure, and credible examination," it said.

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

The NTA is set to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21. Meanwhile, the admit cards are reportedly expected to be issued by June 14.

The original examination had been cancelled following allegations of a paper leak and widespread concern among aspiring candidates.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: CBSE retains COEMPT for Re-Evaluation answer sheet scanning amid security overhaul