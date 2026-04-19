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NewsIndiaNEET UG 2026: Paper leak news 'Fake', NTA issues alert on Telegram, WhatsApp posts
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: Paper leak news 'Fake', NTA issues alert on Telegram, WhatsApp posts

NEET UG 2026: According to official inputs, several posts and channels on Telegram and WhatsApp have been falsely claiming access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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NEET UG 2026: Paper leak news 'Fake', NTA issues alert on Telegram, WhatsApp postsImage Credit- Gemini

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a strong warning to medical aspirants, dismissing claims of question paper leaks circulating on social media platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp as fake and misleading.

Also check: NEET UG Dress Code

Fake paper leak claims surface online

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According to official inputs, several posts and channels on Telegram and WhatsApp have been falsely claiming access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper. Some of these platforms allegedly demanded payments of around ₹10,000 in exchange for the so-called “leaked” papers.

The issue was flagged by users who alerted authorities about suspicious activities and fraudulent offers.

NTA issues advisory to students

Reacting to the misinformation, the NTA has clarified that no paper leak has occurred and urged candidates not to fall for such scams. The agency advised students to rely only on official updates and avoid engaging with unauthorized sources. The move comes amid growing concerns over misinformation during major national-level exams.

Exam schedule and admit card update

The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, with admit cards expected to be released by the end of April. The exam authorities have already released the NEET UG city intimation slip for the candidates, which mentions the exam city. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam centres, and guidelines.

Rising concern over online scams

Education authorities have repeatedly warned that social media platforms are being used to spread fake news and scam offers, especially during exam season. Similar advisories have been issued in the past to prevent students from being misled.

Experts say such scams often target anxious candidates by promising guaranteed access to exam papers or high scores.

What students should do

Do not trust or pay for any “leaked paper” claims

Follow only official NTA announcements

Report suspicious links or channels immediately

Focus on preparation instead of rumors

With NEET UG being one of India’s most competitive exams, misinformation can create panic among aspirants. The NTA’s clarification reinforces that students should stay cautious and depend only on verified information.

 

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