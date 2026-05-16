Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047989https://zeenews.india.com/india/neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-row-cbi-key-accused-arrested-mastermind-manisha-gurunath-mandhare-senior-botany-teacher-3047989.html
NewsIndiaNEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: CBI identifies another mastermind, key accused arrested
NEET-UG PAPER LEAK

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: CBI identifies another mastermind, key accused arrested

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: Another key accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested in Delhi. Reportedly, she had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: CBI identifies another mastermind, key accused arrestedPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Magnific

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: CBI has identified another mastermind who was the source of the leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination Biology questions. ANI reported that another key accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested in Delhi after thorough interrogation by the probe agency.

She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. 

She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers. During April 2026, she had mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Manisha Wagmare of Pune (already arrested on Thursday) and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During these classes, she explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark in their textbooks. The majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026Examination held on 03-05-2026

In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, bank statements, and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.

So far, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into 7-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation. The other two accused, who were arrested yesterday, have been produced before the court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking a transit remand. They are being produced before the Delhi court.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bhojshala Temple
Owaisi compares Madhya Pradesh HC Bhojshala verdict to Babri Masjid judgment
Animal Species
World’s largest zoo by species: Not North Carolina; Check location, details
narendra modi uae visit
Modi in UAE, Trump in Beijing: What two visits reveal amid West Asia war | DNA
Narendra Modi
'No tax on foreign travel': Modi fact checks report of proposed cess as false
india trade routes
Bypassing chokepoints: India’s 5 strategic corridors redrawing global trade
Vande Bharat Express
Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express gets a halt at Jamui station
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli breaks silence on playing ODI WC 2027: 'If I need to prove my...'
NEET-UG Paper Leak
CBI arrests NTA 'insider' responsible for NEET-UG 2026 paper leak - Details
one piece
Stylish One Piece Dress Trends On Myntra For Modern Fashion
Karuppu
Kamal Haasan congratulates team of Karuppu after release