NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: CBI identifies another mastermind, key accused arrested

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: CBI has identified another mastermind who was the source of the leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination Biology questions. ANI reported that another key accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested in Delhi after thorough interrogation by the probe agency.

She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert.

She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers. During April 2026, she had mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Manisha Wagmare of Pune (already arrested on Thursday) and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence.

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During these classes, she explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark in their textbooks. The majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026Examination held on 03-05-2026

In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, bank statements, and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.

So far, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into 7-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation. The other two accused, who were arrested yesterday, have been produced before the court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking a transit remand. They are being produced before the Delhi court.

(with ANI inputs)