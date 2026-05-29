NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: Government may deploy armed forces to ensure safe and fair re-exam

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy has taken a serious turn, with the government now exploring strict measures to ensure a fair re-exam. One of the biggest developments is the possibility of using the Indian armed forces to handle security and logistics for the upcoming test.

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Government may use military support for exam security

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Reports suggest the government is actively exploring the use of armed forces to oversee the safe conduct of the NEET-UG re-exam. If it goes ahead, this would mark the first time in India that military support has been deployed for a national-level entrance test. One specific proposal involves using Indian Air Force aircraft to transport sealed question papers across states, keeping them out of reach of any leak network operating on the ground. Nothing's been officially confirmed yet, but discussions are reportedly happening at the highest levels.

Why are such strict measures being planned?

The original NEET-UG 2026 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, was cancelled after a large-scale paper leak came to light. Around 22 lakh students were affected, leading to protests, criticism, and legal action.

Criticism came from every direction. Legal action followed. The CBI stepped in and has already made multiple arrests of people directly accused of leaking papers before the exam was even held. Investigations have since revealed that leak networks were operating across several states simultaneously. This wasn't a small, isolated incident.

The plan going forward

To rebuild trust and to actually deliver a secure re-exam, the government is putting together a coordinated response involving the Education Ministry, the Home Ministry, central security agencies, and state police forces. It's a multi-layered approach, because clearly, a single-agency effort wasn't enough the first time.

Supreme court and student protests

The matter's now in front of the Supreme Court. Petitions related to exam irregularities are being heard, and the court has already raised concerns and asked authorities for responses. Outside the courtroom, students and parents haven't stopped pushing either. Protests have been happening across the country, people demanding transparency, accountability, and a system that doesn't collapse under the weight of its own corruption.

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What happens next

The re-exam is currently expected on June 21. NTA is expected to release detailed security guidelines and procedural measures before that date. As of now, armed forces deployment hasn't been officially announced, but it hasn't been ruled out either. If it does happen, experts say it would represent one of the most serious interventions ever taken to protect the integrity of a national exam.

Twenty-two lakh students prepared for an exam that got cancelled because the system failed them. Whatever comes next, the bar for getting this right couldn't be higher. The government knows it. The Supreme Court knows it. And the students who've already waited long enough definitely know it.